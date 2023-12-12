Timothee Chalamet Reveals Wonka Isn't His Mom's Favorite Movie of His After All

Timothée Chalamet said Wonka was his mother's favorite movie of his. However, after he gave that interview, she called and told him that wasn't true. So, of course his mom had him issued a correction this week. On Good Morning America, Chalamet clarified that his mother's actual favorite is Beautiful Boy. The star said, "I thought this was her favorite movie. She called me yesterday, she corrected me. She said 'Beautiful Boy' was her favorite. When she saw ['Wonka'], she did say, 'It's nice to see you smile.'" So, that's kind of a lovely exchange. Chalamet might want to make sure he watches his comments in these interviews if his mom is watching so closely. Here's what he told People Magazine that started all of this commotion in the first place.

"This is maybe her favorite thing I've ever been in," Chalamet joked: "I think she saw 'Bones and All' and said, 'You gotta be happier in your movies!' But this is the tradition. I come from a musical theater family, and this is more in line of the kind of movie I would've thought I'd be doing 10 years ago, if I was lucky enough to work at all. This was so fun to work on. This was unlike anything I've ever worked on, I think."

"It's nice to see you smile." — @RealChalamet's mom's first reaction to seeing him in #Wonka. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/86A68ptf5q — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 12, 2023

What Makes Wonka Special?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Chalamet's performance is a big reason why Wonka seems to the be surging toward the finish line a few days before release. Director Paul King offered some strong praise of Chalamet's singing voice in a recent interview with Total Film. He says his star actually has a nice set of pipes and the range on display might catch some fans off-guard. There's actually a lot to juggle in Wonka and Chalamet carries it off very nicely.

"[Chalamet]'s got a beautiful singing voice," King offered. "The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There's quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I'm going to sound like a crazed fan."

"The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Roald Dahl always uses poetry," King would add when asked if Wonka is a musical. "But I didn't want it to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical."

Wonka Hits Theaters In Just A Few Weeks

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

