Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special Trailer Released

Doctor Who has released the trailer for Ncuti Gatwa's full debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The BBC released the trailer for Doctor Who Christmas Special after the conclusion of Doctor Who Special 3, "The Giggle," in which the Fourteenth Doctor bi-generated into the Fifteenth Doctor. The trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas Special, which airs on the BBC and streams on Disney+ on Christmas Day, shows the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meeting his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and then being abducted by goblin space pirates. You can watch the trailer below.

"The Church on Ruby Road" is the first Doctor Who Christmas special since 2017, as previous showrunner Chris Chibnall moved it to New Year's Day. Returning showrunner Russell T Davies reinstated the Christmas tradition and will write the episode. "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies told Doctor Who Magazine, confirming Doctor Who's Christmas Specials for this year and next. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

When will Ncuti Gatwa debut on Doctor Who?

Gatwa's Doctor will appear at some point in the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. He'll then take the lead role in the show in the Christmas Special, which will also be Gibson's debut as Ruby. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special will follow David Tennant's run as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" will lead into Doctor Who's new season and first streaming on Disney+ in 2024, which has already wrapped filming. Gatwa and Gibson's second Doctor Who season will follow, presumably in 2025. That season is in production now.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.