Ryan Reynolds' Ugly Christmas Sweater Returns in New SickKids Video

Ryan Reynolds is preparing for this holiday season — and helping out a good cause — as only he can. On Monday, the Deadpool 3 star took to social media to share a new advertisement for the SickKids Foundation, the Canadian charity that he is an official ambassador for. The advertisement sees the return of Reynolds' ugly sweater, which he has worn in previous videos and in a viral photo with fellow Marvel stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The video, which you can check out below, pokes fun at some of the less-agreeable parts of children's behavior, and promotes SickKids' ability to help kids get back to "just being a kid." Of course, that involves some jokes, and another cameo from hockey player Auston Matthews and singer Michael Buble.

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will star Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

When Is Deadpool 3's Release Date?

Deadpool 3 is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26, 2024, making it the only Marvel Studios film to debut in that calendar year. Production on the film was delayed for several months amid the writers' and actor's strikes in Hollywood.

"I know we were gonna be May 3," director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview earlier this year. "Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

