7 Movies to Watch After To Catch a Killer

To Catch a Killer is trending on Netflix after recently arriving on the streaming platform, and the ending has left some viewers wanting more. The 2023 crime drama stars Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco, a Baltimore police officer tasked with rooting out a relentless sniper wreaking havoc across city. During the manhunt, Eleanor collaborates with FBI Special Agents Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) and Jack McKenzie (Jovan Adepo). Director Damián Szifron’s movie generated just $3.1 million in its limited international release, causing it to fall under the radar of the mainstream movie landscape. Nonetheless, To Catch a Killer‘s Netflix debut has greatly boosted its popularity, and the film is a satisfactory watch for any fan of mysteries and crime stories.

Those who enjoyed To Catch a Killer may be looking for more serial murder and crime-solving flicks. The following seven movies will perfectly satisfy that demand.

Zodiac

David Fincher’s 2007 thriller Zodiac delves into true crime history in a fascinating way. The film follows the manhunt for the notorious Zodiac Killer in Northern California during the late 1960s to the early 1980s. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a determined cartoonist-turned-detective bent on finding the killer, while Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Brian Cox, and John Carroll Lynch round out the all-star cast. Zodiac presents a mesmerizing window into the obsessive search for a killer who would never be found. The psychological downward spiral Gyllenhaal’s character undergoes as the case drags on is harrowing to watch, and the movies other acting performances are equally impressive. Masterfully directed by Fincher, Zodiac builds palpable tension and leaves viewers on the edge of their seats despite a lack of action scenes. Anyone who loves an absorbing mystery based on true events will find Zodiac an excellent viewing experience.

Prisoners

Prisoners tells a gripping story about a grieving father’s hunt for the individual who kidnapped his six-year-old daughter. Denis Villeneuve’s 2013 masterpiece stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the detective assigned to the case. Both a crime drama and psychological thriller, Prisoners is the kind of movie audiences can’t take their eyes away from. Numerous narrative twists keep the mystery engaging before Prisoners lands its astonishing gut punch of an ending. Furthermore, Jackman and Gyllenhaal’s outstanding performances elevate the film’s character-driven story. Viewers who admired To Catch a Killer‘s crime-solving elements are in for an even wilder ride with Prisoners.

Prisoners is streaming on MAX.

Boston Strangler

While aligning with To Catch a Killer‘s serial murderer theme, 2023’s Boston Strangler slightly differs by focusing on the journalist who broke the story of the real-life killer. Keira Knightley headlines the movie as Loretta McLaughlin, the Boston Record American reporter who first revealed the connected killings to the public in the 1960s. Boston Strangler‘s historically accurate narrative highlights the workplace sexism female journalists endured during the era, while painting an intriguing portrait of the real-life Boston Strangler murders. Knightley shines as the persistent reporter alongside Carrie Coon, who portrays McLaughlin’s colleague Jean Cole. Boston Strangler‘s engaging story that sees its characters collect evidence and evaluate suspects should delight viewers who liked To Catch a Killer.

Boston Strangler is streaming on Hulu.

Se7en

Before Zodiac, Fincher delivered another fantastic crime thriller by the name of Se7en. The movie chronicles Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt’s detective duo as they track a serial killer whose murders take inspiration from the seven deadly sins. Se7en‘s outrageous concept separates it from the average crime drama, as the killer’s increasingly horrifying deeds leave a grisly scene for the detective’s to decipher. The movie’s suspense is off the charts, and Se7en‘s stunning final sequence is guaranteed to haunt audiences for a very long time. A significant step up from To Catch a Killer, Se7en provides plenty of clues for true crime fanatics while dialing up the tension and gore for those who prefer a more horror-tinged serial killer movie experience.

The Silence of the Lambs

A masterpiece of cinema, 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs tells a serial killer story that is hard to beat. Based on the 1988 Thomas Harris novel of the same name, the film fixates on Clarice Starling, a FBI trainee who turns to imprisoned mass murderer Hannibal Lecter for help in uncovering a different serial killer named Buffalo Bill. The two characters’ interactions throughout the movie establish a deeply unsettling atmosphere to the mystery. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins are a splendid lead duo in The Silence of the Lambs, as the latter’s menacing portrayal of Hannibal cemented him as one of the most notorious movie villains of all time. Fans of crime-solving movies such as To Catch a Killer will revel in the disturbing case and characters at the heart of The Silence of the Lambs.

Memories of Murder

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho may be best known for his Best Picture-winning thriller Parasite, but his 2003 movie Memories of Murder is an excellent project geared toward fans of police-centric crime movies like To Catch a Killer. Memories of Murder follows a pair of detectives who investigate a series of rapes and murders in the 1980s. Starring Kim Sang-kyung and Parasite‘s Song Kang-ho, Memories of Murder combines satire and intense thrills throughout its mesmerizing story. With top-notch cinematography and acting performances, the film succeeds in developing a fascinating string of cases for its main characters to pursue. Endlessly entertaining and containing valuable subject material, Memories of Murder is a difficult film to forget, and it can be replayed over and over without turning stale. This masterpiece will captivate viewers who enjoyed To Catch a Killer‘s gripping narrative.

Memories of Murder is streaming on Tubi.

Manhunter

Michael Mann’s 1986 movie Manhunter flawlessly emulates, and improves upon, the best qualities of To Catch a Killer. Inspired by The Silence of the Lambs author Thomas Harris’ prior 1981 novel Red Dragon, the movie centers on Will Graham, a retired FBI criminal profiler who is thrown back into the fold when a former superior seeks his advice on a new serial killer case. Graham, played by William Petersen, then finds himself pursuing a vicious murderer known as the Tooth Fairy. The main performances in Manhunter do not disappoint, and Brian Cox is particularly impressive as the incarcerated former psychiatrist Hannibal Lecktor before Hopkins took on the role in The Silence of the Lambs. Manhunter‘s riveting story compares to the police-driven investigation in To Catch a Killer; however, Mann’s film adds a level of tension and depravity that elevates its mystery beyond the typical crime flick.

Manhunter is streaming on Prime Video.