5 Movies to Watch After The Gorge

In Scott Derrickson’s The Gorge, now available on Apple TV+, two elite snipers guard mysterious towers on opposite sides of a monster-filled chasm. While they are ordered not to interact, Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) begin exchanging messages across the divide, leading to a blooming connection that seals their creature-killing fates. That’s because their relationship adds emotional weight to every firefight as they battle otherworldly creatures climbing from the foggy depths they guard. In The Gorge, Derrickson masterfully weaves together military action, supernatural horror, and romance, creating a genre hybrid that uses its fantastical elements to heighten rather than diminish its human story. When combined with stunning performances and confident direction, this unconventional story transforms what could have been a simple monster movie into a reminder that the best genre-blending films succeed by keeping character at their core.

The following movies, like The Gorge, demonstrate how breaking conventional storytelling boundaries can create uniquely powerful cinematic experiences that resonate on multiple levels. Be they focused on unlikely romances, high-octane action, or deep conspiracies, here are five movies to watch after The Gorge:

After Midnight

Image courtesy of Cranked Up Films

When Hank (Jeremy Gardner) finds himself alone after his girlfriend Abby (Brea Grant) suddenly leaves him, a mysterious creature begins terrorizing his home each night. Like The Gorge, this intimate film demonstrates how effectively horror and romance can enhance each other when thoughtfully combined. Director Gardner uses the mounting supernatural tension to explore the anxieties and uncertainties that plague modern relationships, creating genuine scares that resonate on both visceral and emotional levels. Through careful pacing and subtle character work, the film builds an atmosphere where every bump in the night carries relationship implications, and every quiet moment is tinged with dread. While working on a much smaller scale than Derrickson’s film, After Midnight achieves remarkable depth by keeping its focus on character development even as the horror elements intensify and the result is a masterclass in genre fusion.

Underworld

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Vampires and werewolves have been mortal enemies for centuries in Len Wiseman’s action-horror saga. So when Death Dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) finds herself drawn to Michael (Scott Speedman), a human caught in the crossfire between these supernatural factions, she knows their connection puts both their lives at risk. The film shares several elements with The Gorge, including elite warriors battling supernatural threats, secret facilities hiding dark mysteries, and, most importantly, a romance that develops despite strict orders against fraternization.

The gothic aesthetic may differ drastically from Derrickson’s modern military setting, but both films understand how to use action and horror to amplify romantic tension. In Underworld, every battle carries more weight because Selene and Michael’s survival means defying ancient laws and risking everything they know.

Overlord

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

When American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines on D-Day’s eve, they expect to find Nazi soldiers. Instead, they discover something far worse: a secret facility where twisted experiments create monstrous supersoldiers. Like The Gorge, Julius Avery’s film excels by treating its military elements with absolute seriousness even as supernatural horror invades the narrative. The soldiers’ training and tactics remain crucial when facing unholy threats, creating uniquely disturbing combat sequences where standard operating procedures meet unstoppable abominations. Through practical effects and committed performances from Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, each encounter in Overlord.

While lacking the romantic elements of Derrickson’s film, Overlord demonstrates similar mastery in combining military action with horror. Because of that, the film maintains its war movie tension even as it descends into madness.

Resident Evil

Image courtesy of Screen Gems

The Umbrella Corporation’s underground Hive facility harbors terrifying secrets. When amnesiac Alice (Milla Jovovich) awakens to investigate a security breach, she finds herself caught between infected zombies, mutant creatures, and a web of corporate deception. Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation of the beloved videogame franchise shares The Gorge‘s fascination with mysterious facilities and the horrors they contain. Both films gradually peel back layers of conspiracy as their protagonists battle increasingly dangerous monsters. Through sleek production design and atmospheric direction, Resident Evil transforms sterile corridors into claustrophobic battlegrounds where every shadow might hide new threats. The film builds its mystery through both quiet investigation and explosive combat, creating momentum through revelation and action alike.

Safety Not Guaranteed

Image courtesy of FilmDistrict

A classified ad seeks a companion for time travel. Magazine intern Darius (Aubrey Plaza) expects to find a delusional man when investigating this story. Instead, she discovers Kenneth (Mark Duplass), whose sincerity and conviction force her to question everything she believes possible.

Colin Trevorrow’s indie film might seem worlds apart from The Gorge‘s monster-filled action, but both understand how extraordinary circumstances can forge unexpected connections. Through carefully developed characters and grounded performances, the film explores how trust builds between two people facing seemingly impossible situations. Like Derrickson’s leads exchanging messages across their chasm, Darius and Kenneth’s relationship deepens as they prepare for something that might be wonderful or disastrous. Furthermore, the film maintains its emotional authenticity even as science fiction elements become more prominent, proving that genre elements work best when serving the characters.