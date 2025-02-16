Netflix: Everything New Being Added This Week (February 17th)

A brand new week is upon us, and Netflix is preparing for another run of new additions for movie and TV fans to get excited about. Six of the seven days this week will see new titles make their way to Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States, all highlighted by a limited political thriller starring the legendary Robert de Niro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series in question, Zero Day, arrives on Thursday, February 20th. It’s easily the biggest title hitting Netflix all week, and it seems like Netflix really believes in the series since it doesn’t have a single addition set for Friday (typically the biggest day for new Netflix releases).

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s new Netflix arrivals below!

Sunday, February 16th

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

Monday, February 17th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gabby, Pandy and the kitty crew are back for more feline fun, cool crafts and imaginative adventures — and there’s a new room in the dollhouse, too!

Tuesday, February 18th

Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rosebud Baker delivers a raw and hilarious look at motherhood in all its chaotic beauty — filmed both before and after giving birth.

Wednesday, February 19th

My Family (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.

To Catch a Killer

Thursday, February 20th

Operation Finale

Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES

After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the U.S., former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Saturday, February 22nd

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.