Big Little Lies Star Says It Would Be a "Dream" to Deliver Season 3

The first season of HBO's Big Little Lies, based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, captivated the attention of viewers and earned critical acclaim in 2017, though with 2019's Season 2 being an entirely fresh continuation of the concept, it failed to earn the same excitement as its debut season, with star Shailene Woodley recently expressing her excitement over a possible Season 3. Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée directed Season 1 and played a heavy role in the development and post-production of Season 2, and with Vallée having died in 2021, many had assumed that the series had definitively concluded. Back in November, though, star Nicole Kidman teased that a Season 3 was in the works.

"It's been a dream for us [to do a third season]. Working together on that show was so many things, and the way that it affected so many people around the world and the way that it affected us -- that was something none of us expected," Woodley revealed to Harper's Bazaar. "I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children [on the show] are not children anymore. They're teenagers now!"

She continued, "Jean-Marc Vallée, our brilliant filmmaker who brought Big Little Lies together and really made it what it was, sadly passed away, and at his funeral last year, all of the kids came and the cast was there. So I'm looking around and I'm like, 'Where's our kids?!' Their voices have dropped, they all have their teenage situation happening [waves hands over face to imply acne], and the angst is kicking in, and that, to me, is what is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

The first season of the series focused on a murder that took place in an affluent community, with the story exploring the events that led up to what caused the death and the identity of the victim. The second season focused on the coverup of who was responsible for the death and the shockwaves the crime sent through the community.

The series also starred Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep. Back in 2022, Kravitz had a slightly different outlook for the series' future.

"I don't think it is [happening]," Kravitz revealed to GQ. "We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

Whether this means Kravitz won't be involved in a new season or if the attitude of the cast has changed since these remarks is yet to be seen.

