Todd McFarlane Reveals What Needs to Happen to Get Spawn Movie Made

At one point, it appeared like the Spawn film reboot had some steam behind it, but chatter about the film and its potential production has died down a bit — at least, from looking at it from the outside. The anticipated reboot is expected to have a much different vibe than the CGI-heavy 1997 film, and fans are anxious to see it. ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi recently caught up with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane to check on the status of the film, and at the moment, it sounds like it all comes down to the script.

“About the same spot,” McFarlane said when asked about the film’s status. “The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go. I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script. As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and trying to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.”

McFarlane hasn’t stated which studios are interested in the project just yet, though once a script is finalized he will be taking it to several. That said, it will still be important to make sure their visions align for how the film is to be marketed.

“Here’s how it would work, is that let’s say even we had let’s say, three studios, right? Let’s just pick three,” McFarlane said. “So we got Sony. I’m gonna make it all up. Sony, Universal, Paramount, the ones that don’t have Marvel and DC. They should hopefully be more interested. Even if they all showed interest at the same time, our questions are gonna be, ‘Well, what kind of marketing campaign are you gonna do with it?’ And then number two, ‘What are your slots that you have?’ Right?”

“And so, some of them may say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this campaign, and we’ve got this slot,’” McFarlane said. “‘We think it would be better, but you have to wait another three, four, five months till we got the opening that we think is right.’ And somebody else might say, ‘Hey, we can go sooner than that, but maybe we’re not gonna pour as much into advertising.’ And we’ll just have to weigh those variables, and then go, ‘Which one do we think makes the most sense for the project’s success as a whole?’”

Hopefully, that final script comes together sooner rather than later, as Spawn fans would love to see this new take on the hero become a reality.