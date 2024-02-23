Tom Cruise Starring in Top Secret Alejandro G. Iñárritu Movie for Warner Bros., Legendary

It looks like Tom Cruise is teaming up with another wildly successful director for his next feature film. The movie star and producer recently signed a "strategic partnership" with Warner Bros. that will see him making multiple movies for the the studio in the future, and his first project under that new deal appears to be set. Cruise is apparently teaming up with The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

According to Deadline, Cruise and Iñárritu met for the director's new film, which is an original title with a screenplay he wrote alongside Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone. The specifics of the film are being kept under wraps for now.

Iñárritu has been taking meetings with big actors for the new film in recent weeks, and the meeting with Cruise reportedly went so well that the two sides left the meeting with the star on board to act and produce. Legendary, the studio behind Dune, is also expected to board as producers.

Tom Cruise Deal with Warner Bros.

Last month, news broke that Cruise had signed a lucrative development deal with Warner Bros. that will see him starring in and developing multiple films. He'll be working closely with co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to develop original and franchise titles. The Iñárritu is set to be their first collaboration.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement today. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience," Cruise said in a statement. "I look forward to making great movies together!"