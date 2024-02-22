Terminator Star Linda Hamilton Admits She Has "Nothing More to Say" in the Franchise

Terminator: Dark Fate might have brought back stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton while also earning the franchise some of its best critical reactions, but the project failed to leave much of an impact on audiences. Despite original creator James Cameron claiming last year that he was aiming to bring the franchise back, Hamilton admits that her time with the series has definitively come to an end, as she has "nothing more to say" in the saga. Between last year's writers' and actors' strikes, as well as his commitments to Cameron's Avatar franchise, it's unclear when, or if, a new Terminator film will really move forward.

"I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death," Hamilton admitted to Business Insider about her future with the series. "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

Part of her disinterest in the franchise likely stems from her complicated connection to the franchise and how, despite many audiences appreciating Sarah Connor's strength and resilience, Hamilton herself doesn't see the character as an "icon."

"I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!" the actor admitted. "So you sort of try to parse the details out and go, 'Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person.'"

She added, "So it was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, 'Okay, I can accept it,' because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future ... If you could see how utterly hapless I am during my life and my daily life! But it's pretty cute, and I have no complaints, it's delightful."

In May of 2023, Cameron shared during a press conference that he was developing a script for a new installment, though wanted to see how the development of A.I. in the real world panned out before investing more into it. Whether the status of the project has changed at all since those comments has yet to be confirmed, but whatever path the franchise takes, we shouldn't count on seeing Hamilton be part of it.

Stay tuned for updates on The Terminator franchise.

