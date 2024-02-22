Scream Revival Films Were Reportedly Set to Be Three-Movie Arc About Sam Carpenter

With Melissa Barrera's firing from Scream 7, the series will reportedly have to make some major tweaks to the new film's storyline, as star Skeet Ulrich claims that she was set to be the focus of a three-film arc. In 2022's Scream, Barrera's Sam Carpenter became the focal point, as she learned that she was the daughter of Ulrich's Billy Loomis from the original film, with the arc set to explore how she grappled with being the daughter of a murderer. Barrera's exit, as well as on-screen sister Jenna Ortega not appearing in the upcoming film, means the narrative will likely have to entirely reimagine its future.

When speaking with Screen Rant about exploring more of Sam's psyche, Ulrich confirmed, "I was hoping for exactly that, and that's sort of the idea that was pitched to me a couple years ago. That it was a three-movie arc, with that in mind. Now, I never saw any of the drafts of 7 or anything that ... And I don't know, I mean, it's possible that it didn't include any of that as well. But yeah, that was my hope is that if it was going to mean anything, that it directly impacted the plot."

Scream 7 is currently in limbo, as Scream and Scream VI proved how financially viable the franchise remained, even after Neve Campbell's exit from the series. Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon was initially hired to direct the next entry, though parted ways from the project. A new filmmaker has yet to be hired to helm the upcoming entry.

With 2022's Scream marking the first entry not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, there were some creative shifts that took place, including pivoting away from Campbell's Sidney Prescott as the main character. Instead, we were left with a "Core Four" played by Barrera and Ortega alongside Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. While Barrera and Ortega are confirmed to be sitting out the next entry, Brown shared earlier this year that she has yet to be contacted about the next entry.

At this rate, fans are entirely unaware of what will happen with the franchise and the creative direction it will pursue.

Stay tuned for updates on Scream 7.

