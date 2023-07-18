Tom Cruise Reportedly Lobbied Studios to Consider AI and Stunt Actor Concerns Ahead of Strike

SAG-AFTRA has only been on strike for a few days, but the conversation surrounding the actors guild’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is continuing to evolve. One of the biggest issues thus far has been concerns about artificial intelligence — and apparently, even Tom Cruise is joining the fight in a major way. On Monday, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Cruise appeared via Zoom in a negotiating session with SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, in order to advocate for the union’s concerns being heard.

In addition to bringing up the AI issue, Cruise reportedly also brought up stunt performers and the post-pandemic state of theatrical movies. Although SAG-AFTRA occasionally allows individual actors to weigh in on these negotiating sessions, Cruise was apparently the only actor “of his caliber” to participate in this round.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why Is the Strike Concerned About AI?

When the strike was first announced late last week, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the AMPTP’s deal with regards to AI acting would have had background actors scanned and paid once only for their likenesses to be used by studios in perpetuity.

“This ‘groundbreaking’ AI proposal that they gave us yesterday: they propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation,” Crabtree-Ireland revealed. “So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”

Why Are SAG-AFTRA Going on Strike?

In a statement tied to the announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor to authorize.

“Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said during a press conference. “During our nearly century long existence we’ve fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers.”

What do you think of this new report regarding Tom Cruise’s involvement in the SAG-AFTRA strike? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below