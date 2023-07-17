New The CW Series Gets Exemption to Keep Filming Amid Strike

The CW’s latest series will continue production despite the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike. On Sunday, the official Twitter account for The Chosen, a series about the life of Jesus, announced that the series had been granted a waiver by the labor union to continue work on Season 4 after having previously paused production on July 14th. The series resumed production on Monday.

“Update: Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver,” the account shared (via TVLine). “We’ll continue shooting on Monday.”

The account followed up with the reason why they were approved for the waiver: their production is entirely independent and not connected in any way to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. 2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations,” the account explained.

According to SAG-AFTRA, productions that are not affiliated with the AMPTP can apply for a waiver to continue working during the strike: “With respect to non-AMPTP, independently produced content that comes within the scope of a strike order, SAG-AFTRA anticipates offering an Interim Agreement that would allow such productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.”

What is The Chosen?

Announced back in June, The Chosen is a series about the life of Jesus. The series was developed initially as a crowdfunded project on the Angel Studios app and was available via DVD, BYUtv, Peacock, Netflix, and the Angel Studios VidAngel subscription service prior to its debut on The CW on Sunday. Seasons 1 through 3 will air back-to-back on Sundays on The CW with the Season 3 finale airing on Christmas Eve.

“The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s President of Entertainment, in a statement. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.“

Why is SAG-AFTRA on Strike?

In a statement tied to the announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor to authorize.

“Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said during a press conference. “During our nearly century long existence we’ve fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our union’s history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers.”

