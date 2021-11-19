Mission: Impossible 7 Includes Tom Cruise's Most Dangerous Stunt Ever

✖

Earlier today came the first look at footage from Mission: Impossible 7 at Cinemacon which came paired with some behind-the-scenes footage from the production of the sequel. ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis was on hand and brought us a recap of the footage which included "the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted" according to star Tom Cruise. In the footage, Cruise rides a motorcycle off of a giant ramp, across a cliff, and later opening his own parachute. Speaking in the footage that went behind the curtain, Cruise said: ""It'll be a motorcycle jump off a cliff, into a base jump. I've been wanting to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: the audience."

In the reel they reveal details of the stunt and Cruise's preparations for it with the actor practicing on a motocross course ahead of his stunt while "jumping 70 foot table top jumps." Preparation for the stunt not only has Cruise practicing his jumps and precision but also math. As part of his recap, Davis wrote: "They have to calculate head wind, crosswind, and use the data from multiple jumps to figure out exactly where everyone has to be to get the shot and be safe. Shot after shot plays of Cruise learning how to release himself from the bike to get maximum and correct around of air."

The footage revealed "a massive ramp over a massive cliff in Norway" akin to "a Mega Ramp from the X-Games," which is what Cruise (who is 59-years-old) must leap from. As the reel shows Cruise take off down the runway of the ramp and ultimately fly into the air, I'll let Brandon take it from here:

"Cruise descends, stiff in the air, using his body to glide. He opens his shoot and everyone claps. After landing, he declares that he can hold the bike longer in the air... so, he does it five more times"

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie had just one thing to add to the reel of the stunt from the film: "The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8."

Cruise is joined by returning cast members Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and even Henry Czerny of the first Mission: Impossible film. Newcomers to the cast includeRob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes all seemingly playing a group called "The Community."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.