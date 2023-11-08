Hulu Now Streaming One of Tom Cruise's Best Movies

Edge of Tomorrow, aka Live. Die. Repeat., is now available to stream on Hulu.

By Charlie Ridgely

Tom Cruise is still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and some of his films continue to be massive draws at the box office. In addition to those theatrical successes, Cruise's movies also tend to draw a lot of attention from streaming subscribers. Even some of his lesser-known movies or rare box office bombs can make waves in the world of streaming. 2017's The Mummy was an infamous disaster but it has spent the last week as one of the top movies on Netflix in the United States. Hulu recently added another Cruise's films from the last decade, though this one is miles better than The Mummy.

It may not have been a box office behemoth like Top Gun: Maverick, but Edge of Tomorrow remains one of Cruise's best movies lately. The time loop sci-fi movie received critical acclaim upon its release in 2014 and has continued to grow its fanbase in the years since. Now, all of those fans have a new way to watch the movie, as it was just added to Hulu's streaming lineup.

New on Hulu in November

Edge of Tomorrow is just one of many new arrivals to hit Hulu in November. While that movie just arrived this week, the biggest day for new arrivals in the month was actually back on November 1st. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in BlackBladePacific Rim, and Space Jam.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator 
Armageddon 
Billy Madison 
Blade 
Blade 2 
Blade: Trinity 
Carpool 
Contagion 
Damien: Omen II 
Deck the Halls 
Deep Blue Sea 
Downhill 
The Family Stone 
The Final Conflict 
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within 
Flatliners 
Friends With Money 
Friendsgiving 
Frozen River 
Get Low 
Geostorm 
Garfield 
GirlInterrupted 
Goodbye Lover 
The Holiday 
Inferno 
In Time 
Kollek 
Land Ho! 
The Last Duel 
Madea's Big Happy Family 
Man on a Ledge 
The Marine 4: Moving Target 
Men In Black 
Men In Black II 
Men In Black 3 
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones 
The Nutcracker 
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening 
The Other Woman 
Outbreak 
Pacific Rim 
The Personal History Of David Copperfield 
Poseidon 
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot 
Saving Silverman 
Sea Fever 
Second Best 
Shallow Hal 
Space Jam 
Space Jam: A New Legacy 
Tigerland 
Trance 
Twister 
The Waterboy 
The Wedding Planner 
The Wedding Singer 

