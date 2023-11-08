Hulu Now Streaming One of Tom Cruise's Best Movies
Edge of Tomorrow, aka Live. Die. Repeat., is now available to stream on Hulu.
Tom Cruise is still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and some of his films continue to be massive draws at the box office. In addition to those theatrical successes, Cruise's movies also tend to draw a lot of attention from streaming subscribers. Even some of his lesser-known movies or rare box office bombs can make waves in the world of streaming. 2017's The Mummy was an infamous disaster but it has spent the last week as one of the top movies on Netflix in the United States. Hulu recently added another Cruise's films from the last decade, though this one is miles better than The Mummy.
It may not have been a box office behemoth like Top Gun: Maverick, but Edge of Tomorrow remains one of Cruise's best movies lately. The time loop sci-fi movie received critical acclaim upon its release in 2014 and has continued to grow its fanbase in the years since. Now, all of those fans have a new way to watch the movie, as it was just added to Hulu's streaming lineup.
New on Hulu in November
Edge of Tomorrow is just one of many new arrivals to hit Hulu in November. While that movie just arrived this week, the biggest day for new arrivals in the month was actually back on November 1st. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in Black, Blade, Pacific Rim, and Space Jam.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
GirlInterrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer