Hulu Now Streaming One of Tom Cruise's Best Movies

Tom Cruise is still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and some of his films continue to be massive draws at the box office. In addition to those theatrical successes, Cruise's movies also tend to draw a lot of attention from streaming subscribers. Even some of his lesser-known movies or rare box office bombs can make waves in the world of streaming. 2017's The Mummy was an infamous disaster but it has spent the last week as one of the top movies on Netflix in the United States. Hulu recently added another Cruise's films from the last decade, though this one is miles better than The Mummy.

It may not have been a box office behemoth like Top Gun: Maverick, but Edge of Tomorrow remains one of Cruise's best movies lately. The time loop sci-fi movie received critical acclaim upon its release in 2014 and has continued to grow its fanbase in the years since. Now, all of those fans have a new way to watch the movie, as it was just added to Hulu's streaming lineup.

New on Hulu in November

Edge of Tomorrow is just one of many new arrivals to hit Hulu in November. While that movie just arrived this week, the biggest day for new arrivals in the month was actually back on November 1st. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in Black, Blade, Pacific Rim, and Space Jam.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Alien vs. Predator

Armageddon

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Carpool

Contagion

Damien: Omen II

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Downhill

The Family Stone

The Final Conflict

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Flatliners

Friends With Money

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Get Low

Geostorm

Garfield

GirlInterrupted

Goodbye Lover

The Holiday

Inferno

In Time

Kollek

Land Ho!

The Last Duel

Madea's Big Happy Family

Man on a Ledge

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones

The Nutcracker

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening

The Other Woman

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Poseidon

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot

Saving Silverman

Sea Fever

Second Best

Shallow Hal

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tigerland

Trance

Twister

The Waterboy

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Singer