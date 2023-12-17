Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Wrote Tom Cruise a Letter, And It Didn't Go Well

The first three episodes of Reacher's second season dropped on Prime Video this week, and they feature the return of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the character that was created by British author Lee Child for a series of crime thriller novels. Of course, this isn't the first Jack Reacher adaptation. Tom Cruise played the titular character in Jack Reacher in 2012 and again in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016. Turns out, Ritchson actually reached out to Cruise via letter before taking on the role, but the gesture didn't go smoothly.

"I wrote Tom a letter," Ritchson shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I wrote him a heartfelt letter. Because here's the thing, I know what you know. He's taken some criticism for the role, because he doesn't aesthetically fit the role of Reacher perfectly, according to the books. This guy still did two movies that grossed over $300 million, and doesn't even fit. He's brought so many eyes to this series. We would not have the success that we have without it. So out of gratitude, I write him a loving, heartfelt letter, a page-long letter, and I give it to Don Granger, his partner of his at Skydance. My boss. Skydance produces the show."

Ritchson continued, "I said, 'I think we should give this to him.' I want him to know like, I'm grateful that he's passing the torch, and you know, he's given me his blessing and all that. And he said, 'We're not going to give it to him. It's a terrible idea. He's fine with it. Because he's moved on in life. He's moved on. And you need to move on, too.' I said it on the paper and yet the paper never got to Tom."

The actor then decided to address Cruise through the camera, adding, "I'm super grateful for you passing the baton to me on Reacher and helping it become what it's become with the eyes that you brought to the show. So I just want you to know that that was some version of my letter. There's a few 'I love yous', a couple of pictures together, but just leave it there."

Reacher Season 2 Release Schedule:

The first season of Reacher was released all at once, but they've decided to spread it out with the second season. You can view the schedule below:

Reacher Season 2, Episodes 1-3: Friday, December 15, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 4: Friday, December 22, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 5: Friday, December 29, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 6: Friday, January 5, 2024

Reacher Season 2, Episode 7: Friday, January 12, 2024

Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 (Season finale): Friday, January 19. 2024

In addition to Ritchson in the titular role, Reacher stars The Inhumans star Serinda Swan, Sandman's Ferdinand Kingsley, and Winning Time's Rory Cochrane.

The new cast of Reacher Season 2 also includes Shaun Sipos, Domenick Lombardozzi, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley from Season 1.

