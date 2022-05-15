Blink 182's Tom DeLonge Reveals First Trailer for Sci-Fi Conspiracy Film Monsters of California

✖

Tom DeLonge helped form one of the most successful pop-punk bands to ever release music. Now, the former Blink-182 frontman is about to make his filmmaking debut. Monsters of California is said to be a "coming-of-age tale" with a science-fiction twist, and the film's first trailer was released earlier this week.

Including actors like Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), the film follows a group of teenagers as they investigate paranormal sightings across Southern California. The trailer for the flick can be found below.

"Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I'm no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters of California was a no-brainer," DeLonge said of the flick (via Collider). "The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days. In recent years, I've had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it's that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can't wait for audiences to see the f**ked up fun adventure these kids go on."

Kind and Van Dien will be joined by Arianne Zucker, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. The picture's script was written by DeLonge and and Ian Miller. DeLonge also produced the feature through his To The Stars Media banner alongside Cartel Pictures' Stan Spry and Eric Woods.

"I've been a fan of Tom as an artist since I was in college. Blink-182, Boxcar Racer, and Angels & Airwaves are parts of the soundtrack of my life," Spry added. "Working with him on Monsters of California has been the most fun, and creatively fulfilling project I've had the good fortune to be involved in. I'm beyond excited for the world to get to see what he has created."

Monsters of Califonria is expected to release later this year, but it has yet to receive a release date.