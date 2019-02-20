Sony Releases New Look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Last September, fans got their first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. Now, Sony Pictures has released an all-new look at Hanks in the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The new photo, which Sony Pictures shared to Twitter on Tuesday, is the first official still from the film based on the life of televisions most beloved children’s host. You can check it out below.

According to Mister Rogers, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in theaters Nov 22. #RandomActsOfKindnessDay @ABeautifulDay | 📸: Lacey Terrell pic.twitter.com/DMbYZstW94 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 17, 2019

The image features Matthew Rhys as journalist Tom Junrod shaking hands with Hank’s Mister Rodgers. The film will focus on the period toward the end of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood run on PBS, when Junrod reluctantly takes an assignment to profile Rogers. The story was published in Esquire in 1998 under the title “Can You Say…Hero?” The film will anchor around the friendship that develops between Junrod and Rogers, something that Junrod himself has previously spoken about and how what started as a profile became a friendship that changed his perspective on life itself.

A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood — which had previously been titled You Are My Friend — is the latest film project to feature the story of Fred Rogers. Last year the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor was released to popular and critical acclaim.

Rodgers’ legacy also continues on PBS. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood lives on, in a sense, with the long-running animated series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, a program set in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, a location Mister Rogers visited regularly on his series. The Daniel Tiger series follows the adventures of young Daniel Tiger — the son of the original Daniel Tiger puppet on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

You can check out the official synopsis for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood below.

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junrod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is set to open in theaters November 22nd.