Tom Holland Clarifies Reports About His Spider-Man Future: “Everything You Say Is Always Misconstrued”

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is now clarifying some statements he recently made regarding his future with Spider-Man. While doing the press tour for No Way Home, Holland was asked about reports that he recently said something to the effect that he wouldn’t want to still be playing Spider-Man in his ’30s. However, while talking to Extra recently, Tom Holland made it clear that those reports were “a perfect example of how like everything you say is always misconstrued, and no one actually speaks the truth.” So… guess we can kill that rumor?

In his longer statement, Tom Holland offers that “I don’t know what the future of ‘Spider-Man’ looks like. I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me, and I know that Amy and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like. If that happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting; but if it’s time for me to walk away, then I’ll do so proudly.”

To really address the point at hand, Holland went on to explain what that #30Goals statement was all about:

“What I was referring to in that interview where I said ‘If I was playing Spider-Man when I’m 30 I’ve done something wrong,’ it’s because I would be taking up an opportunity for someone to come in and change what being Spider-Man means. Spider-Man could be more diverse; it could be a female character – it could be anything. So that’s what I was saying – and thanks to that journalist for changing that, I really appreciate it (sarcasm).”

Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

It’s actually amazing to see Tom Holland’s role as Spider-Man attached to any kind of “controversy” other than those spoilers he is so infamous for dropping. Holland really has been the biggest ambassador for the Spider-Man franchise, fielding all sorts of larger franchise questions in an increasingly “woke” world view of superhero mythology. The report that he looked at the role as some kind of young phase of his career never sat right, so it’s good to get this clarification on that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.