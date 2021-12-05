Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it’s impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what’s best for the character, even if it means stepping down.

“Maybe. We’ll see. I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life,” Holland said at the time. “I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful and I couldn’t ask for it to be any better, but I want to do what’s best for the character. If it’s time for me to step down and the next person to step up, I’ll do so proudly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/APEntertainment/status/1467599912489525256?s=20

He went on to add, “I’d love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe which would be really exciting and If I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that’d be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is what’s best for the character and what’s best for Peter Parker.”

News of more Holland-led movies first come to the forefront when former Sony producer Amy Pascal suggested earlier this month the studio and Marvel Studios were already working together on the next batch of movies.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!