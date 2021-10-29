Tom Holland Unsure About His Marvel Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Marvel Cinematic Universe film to star Tom Holland and his sixth overall in the franchise. Back in 2019, there was a brief time when Sony and Marvel parted ways, which made it seem like Holland’s days in the MCU were over. However, the companies worked out their differences, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently assured folks by saying, “I don’t anticipate us going through that emotional rollercoaster, or putting fans through that emotional rollercoaster, again.” However, Marvel and Sony have not announced any future plans for Holland. According to a recent interview with Empire (via The Direct), the actor is unsure about his Marvel future.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland shared. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Hopefully, there will be more movies featuring Holland as Spider-Man in the future, but for now, we still have Spider-Man: No Way Home to look forward to. The movie is hitting theaters in December, and there have been a whole lot of casting rumors about people who were featured in past Spider-Man movies. Currently, the only confirmation is the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. The actor has been featured in trailers, and a lot of new images of his return have been surfacing online. Recently, Holland spoke with EW and talked about getting to work with Molina.

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland mentioned. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, the MCU’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals hitting theaters on November 5th and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ on November 24th.