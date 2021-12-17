Tom Holland Insists Again That Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Are Not In Spider-Man 3

✖

On The Tonight Show last night, Cherry star Tom Holland reiterated his previous comments that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the actors who previously played Spider-Man in live-action film adaptations, are not going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The appearance, made in support of Cherry ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, teased fans with the possibility of revealing the title of the third Spider-Man movie. After three bogus titles thrown out by members of the cast on social media yesterday, a short video released by Holland this morning revealed the real title, along with a nod to how surreal the obsession with Marvel movie titles can be.

Inevitably, conversation about Cherry gave way to conversation about Spider-Man, which he is filming in New York now and which is surrounded by dozens of casting rumors from around the Marvel Universe and reaching back to previous films. He singled out the Maguire and Garfield rumors in particular to shoot down.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland told Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

You can see the clip below.

With WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness playing with Marvel's multiverse in a way the studio has not done previously, early reports taht Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in No Way Home led some to suspect Spider-Man would join that pattern. After that, reports emerged that Doctor Octopus would appear in the movie, as played by Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina.

At this point, it's hard to know which rumors -- if any -- are true, and Holland is unlikely to shed any real light on the subject. After all, if they were going to do something massive like bringing in a former Spider-Man to play opposite him in a multiverse film, why would he consciously rob the studio and audience of that moment of glee when people got their first official look?

In regards to the many rumors which have been surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home's casting, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige opened up about the project while talking to ComicBook.com during a press event ahead of the WandaVision premiere. "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige said. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to be released in December of 2021.