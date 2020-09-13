Tom Holland Rewatches Spider-Man: Homecoming to “Be in His Feels,” Reveals Favorite Shot

✖

While fans await production news for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, the cast of the franchise have been reminiscing about the first movie in the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) took to Instagram this month to share some throwback photos, and he's not the only one looking back on the movie. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, hopped on Instagram Live this morning and talked about his upcoming movie, Uncharted. The actor also revealed he was feeling "nostalgic," so he started watching Homecoming and shared his favorite shot from the film.

"I woke up this morning and I was super, super nostalgic and thinking about the past, so I decided [Laughs] I decided to sit down and watch Spider-Man: Homecoming just to kind of be in my feels," Holland shared. The actor went on to discuss the moment where Spidey sneaks into his bedroom, climbs on the ceiling, and slinks down, only to discover Ned waiting in his room. Holland said the moment was, "hands down the coolest shot I've ever done in my life."

"1. It was unbelievably uncomfortable," Holland explained. "2. It took like months of prep to try to figure out how the wire system would work. 3. It's all in one shot. 4. What else? The camera operator had to be on point. Jacob had to drop the thing at the perfect time. It was, there was just so much going on." You can check out the full video, which includes Holland showing the moment from the film, in the post below:

According to an agreement revealed between Marvel Studios and Sony in 2019, Holland's Spider-Man will be featured in one more MCU-canon solo film and can appear in another Marvel Studios movie which is not a Spider-Man title.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021. For now, Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.