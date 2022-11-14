Tom Holland's Spider-Man Goes Across The Spider-Verse in New Marvel Fan-Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise collide in a spectacular new fan film that brings Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take a wild trip across the Spider-Verse! As you can (and should) see below, Corridor Digital does a remix of Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which the explosive spellcasting blows Tom Holland's Peter Parker right out of live-action and into the groundbreaking 'living comic book' world of Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The results are as fulfilling as millions of Spider-Man fans are hoping they would be. See for yourself:

As you can see, this video lovingly nails the look, comedic beats, and out-of-this-world (literally) scope of the Spider-Verse films, to near-perfect recreation. It's almost more than a fan film: with that end sequence of epic Spider-Men Easter egg cameos, ending in a grand pointing meme, this is almost more of an audition tape to Sony Pictures Animation!

If nothing else, the video is a timely release (and a smart one – over 2 million views in under 24 hours). Recent rumors have pointed to Tom Holland's Spider-Man indeed being featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming sequel film to Into the Spider-Verse. While nothing has been confirmed, Holland has previously said that he would love to join the Spider-Verse animated films – and that Sony has already approached him to do so!

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland said to SYFY WIRE while promoting No Way Home. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

Across the Spider-Verse is rumored to be a massive event film that will bring together all kinds of variations of Spider-Man and other related Marvel Spider-Man Universe characters (that Sony owns). Across the Spider-Verse is just part 1 of a two-part film, so there is a chance someone like Tom Holland's Spider-Man could be saved for the finale of the third film in the franchise. Then again, getting him in this next film would be pretty epic, as well.

The cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already includes returning stars Shamiek Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Greta Lee. Oscar Isaac will reprise his role from the first film's post-credits scene as Spider-Man 2099. Joining the series for the first time are Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Jason Schwartzman, and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller co-wrote the script for Across the Spider-Verse with David Callaham. Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers directing. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Chrstina Steinberg are producing alongside Lord and Miller.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.