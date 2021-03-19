Tomb Raider 2: Misha Green Breaks Silence on Writing and Directing, Teases Plot Details

✖

On Monday, news of Misha Green being tapped to write and direct the long awaited sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider movie hit the Internet. There have been plenty of questions about Lara Croft's next journey with Alicia Vikander expected to reprise the lead role. The film has been subject to delays and a simple lack of updates until Green was announced to be in charge of the next adventure. Now, Green has come out and confirmed her involvement in the upcoming film and offered up a little bit of a tease on what sort of story the Tomb Raider fans can expect from this one.

"My fav from the classic era is Legend & from survival era it's a tie between Rise & Shadows," Green said on Twitter. "So I'm thinking something like: ⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️. *whispers* Who's as excited as I am for a [Tomb Raider movie]!?!?" Green is currently the showrunner on the popular series Lovecraft Country.

Check out Green's tweet about joining the Tomb Raider family below!

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like: 🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️ *whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

The official Tomb Raider Twitter account quickly joined the conversation. "Welcome to the Tomb Raider family," they wrote. "We're so excited to have you!"

Check out the tweet from the official Tomb Raider account below!

Welcome to the Tomb Raider family! We're so excited to have you - #LovecraftCountry is 🔥 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 25, 2021

Green's other credits include writing episodes of Sons of Anarchy, Heroes, Spartacus, Helix, and she created the series Underground. She also has Cleopatra Jones on the way.

Tomb Raider 2 does not yet have an official release date.

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)