Tom Cruise Movies to Stream After Watching Top Gun: Maverick

If you feel the need… the need to stream after watching Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, more Cruise movies were added to Paramount+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video on June 1. The original 1986 Top Gun, starring Cruise as hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, soared into the Netflix Top 10 ahead of Top Gun 2 touching down as Cruise’s best box office debut — and the biggest Memorial Day weekend of all time. After climbing into the top spot as the most-watched movie on Netflix, Top Gun has since departed Netflix but is streaming free for subscribers on Prime Video (as of June 1).

The original Top Gun is streaming free for subscribers on Paramount+, where Top Gun: Maverick moviegoers can enjoy the new tie-in special Tom Cruise & James Corden’s Top Gun Training. Also new to the service is Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 Anne Rice adaptation starring Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Other Cruise favorites available to watch now on Paramount+ include Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), Taps (1981), All the Right Moves (1983), The Color of Money (1986), Cocktail (1988), War of the Worlds (2005), Jack Reacher (2012), and Tropic Thunder (2008).

New to Netflix in June 2022 are Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), joining Cruise’s The Last Samurai (2003).

Along with Top Gun, Cruise movies included with Amazon Prime Video subscriptions are The Color of Money (1986), Lions for Lambs (2007), and Jack Reacher (2012).

Below, see everything coming to Paramount+ starting June 1 and see what’s new on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video in June 2022. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

New on Paramount+ (June 1)

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon’s Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher’s Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can’t Jump

Witness

Zoolander

New on Paramount+ (June 8)

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor

Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)

New on Paramount+ (June 12)

Evil Season 3 premiere

The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards

New on Paramount+ (June 13)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Wolf of Wall Street

New on Paramount+ (June 14)

Detroit

New on Paramount+ (June 15)

Impossible Repairs

Lego City Adventures (Season 2)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)

Wild Tales From the Farm

New on Paramount+ (June 16)

Players premiere

New on Paramount+ (June 17)

Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

New on Paramount+ (June 22)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

Tosh.0 (Season 12)

New on Paramount+ (June 24)

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

New on Paramount+ (June 28)

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

Hip Hop My House (Season 1)

New on Paramount+ (June 30)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)