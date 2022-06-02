Tom Cruise Movies to Stream After Watching Top Gun: Maverick

If you feel the need… the need to stream after watching Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, more Cruise movies were added to Paramount+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video on June 1. The original 1986 Top Gun, starring Cruise as hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, soared into the Netflix Top 10 ahead of Top Gun 2 touching down as Cruise’s best box office debut — and the biggest Memorial Day weekend of all time. After climbing into the top spot as the most-watched movie on Netflix, Top Gun has since departed Netflix but is streaming free for subscribers on Prime Video (as of June 1).
The original Top Gun is streaming free for subscribers on Paramount+, where Top Gun: Maverick moviegoers can enjoy the new tie-in special Tom Cruise & James Corden’s Top Gun Training. Also new to the service is Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 Anne Rice adaptation starring Cruise and Brad Pitt.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Other Cruise favorites available to watch now on Paramount+ include Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), Taps (1981), All the Right Moves (1983), The Color of Money (1986), Cocktail (1988), War of the Worlds (2005), Jack Reacher (2012), and Tropic Thunder (2008).
New to Netflix in June 2022 are Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), joining Cruise’s The Last Samurai (2003).
Along with Top Gun, Cruise movies included with Amazon Prime Video subscriptions are The Color of Money (1986), Lions for Lambs (2007), and Jack Reacher (2012).
Below, see everything coming to Paramount+ starting June 1 and see what’s new on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video in June 2022. Sign up for Paramount+ here.
New on Paramount+ (June 1)
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon’s Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher’s Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can’t Jump
Witness
Zoolander
New on Paramount+ (June 8)
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
New on Paramount+ (June 12)
Evil Season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
New on Paramount+ (June 13)
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Wolf of Wall Street
New on Paramount+ (June 14)
Detroit
New on Paramount+ (June 15)
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
Wild Tales From the Farm
New on Paramount+ (June 16)
Players premiere
New on Paramount+ (June 17)
Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere
Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
New on Paramount+ (June 22)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
Tosh.0 (Season 12)
New on Paramount+ (June 24)
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
New on Paramount+ (June 28)
Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
New on Paramount+ (June 30)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)