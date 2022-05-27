Top Gun: Maverick Flies Past $800 Million at Box Office, Becoming Tom Cruise's Biggest Movie Ever

For multiple decades, Tom Cruise has been associated with blockbuster movies, but his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, has just become the highest-grossing movie in his entire career. The record was previously held by 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which sits at $791.1 million worldwide, with Maverick having now earned $806.4 million as it heads into the weekend. With the film having only been out in theaters for three weeks and with July 4th right around the corner, it seems like the film earning $1 billion is just a matter of time, proving just how excited fans were to see the sequel.

Interestingly, outside of Maverick and the Stephen Speilberg-directed War of the Worlds, his top seven highest-grossing movies are all entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise, while Mission: Impossible III is the only entry to not earn $400 million worldwide. The other films in his top ten biggest earners are The Last Samurai, Rain Man, and The Mummy.

Maverick's biggest competition at the box office is the sequel Jurassic World Dominion, which took in $143.4 million domestically last weekend as compared to Maverick's $50 million. One big difference between these two films as they go head to head at the box office for the next two weeks is that Maverick sits at 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes while Dominion only has 30% positive reviews. There's no denying the power of the Jurassic World franchise, but critical reactions could surely impact the upcoming performance at the box office.

Regardless of whether Maverick or Dominion proves to be the bigger success in coming weeks, early July will likely see both films being put out to pasture, as Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8th. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already proved to be a major success earlier this year, so if being any new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exciting enough for fans, it will also be the first outing featuring Thor since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, the new sequel will feature various members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, while also marking the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, having taken on the mantle of Thor in recent years.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

