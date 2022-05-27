Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at Global Box Office

✖

After many pandemic-related delays, Top Gun: Maverick finally hit theatres at the end of May, and it was well worth the wait. The sequel, which was over 30 years in the making, is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." It's no surprise the movie has also been thriving at the box office. While it was overtaken by Jurassic World Dominion this weekend, it still had a successful run and has officially passed $700 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick earned $52.7 million this weekend in 64 international markets, bringing its overseas total to $353.7 million. The new movie has earned an impressive $63 million in the U.K., $33.9 million in Japan, $32.6 million in Australia, and $28.7 million in France. According to reports, the domestic amount is currently approaching $400 million. You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

The Good Place alum, Manny Jacinto, plays Fritz in the new movie and he previously opened up about Cruise's return as Maverick while speaking with Variety.

"It was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago," Jacinto explained. "Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting ... I can't wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it," he shared with a laugh. "It was the best experience and I'm so, so excited for people to check it out." The actor added, "He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can't help but do that."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.