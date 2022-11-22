Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced

Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.

Paramount+ announced Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, December 22nd in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023. Top Gun: Maverick will make for an exciting film for families to watch together during their holiday gatherings. A special promo was released by Paramount+, which you can watch below.

Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-Ray Details

Top Gun: Maverick passed $1 billion worldwide and recently became the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. The movie's Blu-ray release date was November 1st, and it has some interesting special features that buyers will want to check out, especially if you purchase the Top Gun Steelbook Superfan Collection.

The Top Gun Superfan Collection includes two SteelBook cases with both 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick access with two Digital copies of each film. There are also collectibles like dog tags, a leather "Maverick" keyring, magnetic decals, coasters, and photos.

If you're all in on the 4K UHD+Digital Blu-ray, you pre-order Top Gun: Maverick in a SteelBoook edition, 2-Movie Collection, and a Standard edition. The film is also available on standard Blu-ray.

Top Gun: Maverick Synopsis

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.