Top Gun: Maverick Wins Labor Day Weekend Box Office Over Spider-Man: No Way Home

The battle between Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home for Labor Day weekend box office dominance has gone to Tom Cruise, not Tom Holland. Top Gun: Maverick has been the unquestioned movie of the summer, becoming Paramount and Tom Cruise's biggest movies of all time and passing $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home has also done pretty well for itself, with Sony re-releasing it in theaters for Labor Day weekend under the title Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version with 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

As far as Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home's Labor Day hauls at the weekend box office, Deadline reports the Top Gun sequel came out on top with $7.9 million. The Sunday numbers for Top Gun: Maverick were reportedly +60% for $2.285 million, with Spider-Man: No Way Home at -60% for $1.4 million. Interestingly, No Way Home came in third place for the Labor Day Weekend behind another Sony flick, Bullet Train, which grossed $2.23 million on Sunday for $7.33 million for the four-day weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home's four-day box office was $6.55 million.

"It's without a doubt, that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience," said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. "As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film's massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount's marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie."

Top Gun: Maverick has even become a hit at digital storefronts. The digital release of Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest opening-week sales in the history of digital movies, which is poetic when you consider Top Gun was one of the best-selling VHS tapes of all time when it was released. When it was first released on VHS in 1987, Top Gun was the best-selling tape of all time. While most movies in the early days of home video sold for upwards of $75 -- a strategy by studios to keep them prohibitively expensive for average people -- Paramount decided to embrace the VHS market with Top Gun. It was one of the first movies that was "priced to own," and arguably changed the face of the home entertainment market forever when it sold huge numbers.

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer star. Top Gun: Maverick is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. The movie is expected to stream on Paramount+ later this year and is available for pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.