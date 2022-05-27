Top Gun: Maverick Dethrones Marvel's Black Panther as Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Ever Domestically

Top Gun: Maverick performed a flyby on both Black Panther and Spider-Man at the Labor Day Weekend box office. Tom Cruise's legacy sequel took the #1 spot this weekend over Sony's re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, adding another $7.9 million to its $1.4 billion global haul, according to Deadline. Maverick hit $700.8 million to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, overtaking Disney and Marvel Studios' Black Panther, which held that crown since it roared to $700.4m stateside during its original release in 2018.

Now in the top five best domestic earners of all time, the Paramount Pictures blockbuster is behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m), Avengers: Endgame ($858m), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($811m), and James Cameron's Avatar ($760m).

The Top Gun sequel was crowned movie of the summer with a blockbuster ticket-selling streak, which continued with another 10.5 million admissions sold over the three-day Labor Day Weekend. Fueling Maverick's success this weekend were discounted $3 tickets offered as part of National Cinema Day.

The unstoppable blockbuster has spent weeks steadily adding to its $1.4 billion global haul since opening exclusively in theaters on May 27. After sinking Disney's 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Top Gun 2 took the record for best-ever 4-day Memorial Day Weekend box office with $160.5 million.

"It's without a doubt that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience," said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. "As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film's massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount's marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie."

Top Gun: Maverick is star and producer Cruise's highest-grossing movie of his career and the biggest movie so far this year, besting box office behemoths like Universal's Jurassic World Dominion ($994m), Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955m), Universal and Illumination's animated Minions: The Rise of Gru ($890m), and Warner Bros.' The Batman ($770m). Following Spider-Man's record-breaking blockbuster run in December, Maverick is only the second movie of the pandemic era to hit $1 billion worldwide.

Maverick keeps climbing higher and higher at home, too: since making its home entertainment debut on August 23, the digital version broke records as the top week-one title of all time to enter the top 20 best-selling digital releases in its first week.

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer star. Top Gun: Maverick is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. The movie is expected to stream on Paramount+ later this year and is available for pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.