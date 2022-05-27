Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis Remain Neck and Neck at Weekend Box Office

This weekend's top film at the box office is still too close to call as Top Gun: Maverick surges back against newcomer Elvis. Top Gun: Maverick previously spent two weeks atop the box office before Jurassic World Dominion stomped into town. Lightyear couldn't top the dinosaur flick, but Top Gun was never far from the top spot. Now it's back, crossing $1 billion at the global box office, and locked in a dogfight with Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic for the top spot on the domestic chart. Both films are reporting $30.5 million for the weekend based on Sunday morning estimates. We won't know a clear winner until Monday.

Elvis has done decently with fans and critics, but Top Gun: Maverick has been hailed as one of the best blockbusters in years. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

