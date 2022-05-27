Top Gun: Maverick Star Confirms "Conversations" Have Happened With Tom Cruise for Sequel

One of the most unexpected movie events of the year was Top Gun: Maverick, a project that was three decades in the making and won over both critics and viewers alike, surely leading to speculation about a follow-up. Newcomer to the series Miles Teller recently confirmed that conversations have happened about a possible third film, though notes that it is entirely up to franchise star Tom Cruise, as both films have been passion projects for the actor. Were a third entry in the series to be developed, we doubt that audiences would have another 35-year wait in store for them before that potential sequel landed in theaters. Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC, that's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it but, you know, we'll see," Teller recently explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Cruise has undeniably been a bankable movie star for decades, though the release of Maverick marked a milestone for the performer, as it's not only his highest-grossing film, but it's also the first to cross $1 billion worldwide. Teller couldn't help but joke that he was clearly the reason he helped Cruise reach that benchmark.

In regards to the film's financial success, Teller teased, "Yeah, that's definitely what my team has been, you know, saying for these future negotiations. But no... for him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors and to bring us into that world, it's just been such a wild ride and it's still going."

While the film likely wasn't developed to be the beginning of an all-new franchise, the nature of the narrative surely allows such opportunities to exist. In Maverick, Teller played "Rooster," son of Anthony Edwards' "Goose" from the first Top Gun. Cruise's "Maverick" was tapped to come back to Top Gun to train a new group of pilots to pull off a death-defying mission, with Rooster being one of the more promising students. Despite the tension between the two over their shared history and tragedy, Maverick and Rooster had to overcome the odds to ensure the mission could be executed.

The film introduced not only Rooster, but other compelling new characters that could take the reins of the franchise going forward.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

Do you hope there's a third film? Let us know in the comments!