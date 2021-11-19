Christopher McQuarrie Says Top Gun: Maverick Is "Best Film" He's Been a Part of

✖

After what felt like a number of major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the roster of upcoming blockbusters is beginning to be set for the coming months. Among those is Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 action classic, which has been hit with multiple release dates over the past few years. According to a new tweet from Christopher McQuarrie — a producer and writer on Maverick and a frequent collaborator with franchise star Tom Cruise — the wait for the project will definitely be more than worth it. Over the weekend, McQuarrie took to Twitter to reveal that he's "lost count" of how many times he's seen the final cut of Maverick, and called it "the best film" he's ever been part of.

I’ve lost count of how many times. The best film I’ve been a part of. I cannot wait to see it unleashed on an audience. https://t.co/G2WHD9Axum — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) April 24, 2021

In Top Gun: Maverick, after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick also includes Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

"Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there. I think when audiences realizes the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit. I was able to see it a couple weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times," Teller shared in an interview late last year.

"I don’t think it would be possible to recreate what we did with all of the practical flying," he added. "You hope to be part of something that lasts forever. I think that we might have done that. It is fun, entertaining, emotional, and high-octane. There is a lot of heart in the story, and I can’t wait for people to see it. For fans of the original, I think they are going to be grinning from ear-to-ear the whole time. This is going to give them what they want."

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released on November 19th.