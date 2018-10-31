‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Christopher McQuarrie Helming ‘Top Gun 2’ Reshoots

Surprising no one in Hollywood, Tom Cruise is continuing his filmmaking love affair with Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie on an entirely different franchise.

During an interview with the actor and director for Empire, McQuarrie and Cruise revealed that they’re collaborating once again on the recently delayed Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to Cruise’s classic ’80s movie will feature re-writes from McQuarrie.

This is not unusual for Cruise movies that don’t feature McQuarrie in a prominent role behind the scenes. The two have since become close friends and collaborators, and McQuarrie has helped spruce up scripts for films including the remake of The Mummy and Doug Liman’s sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow.

It’s also interesting because this will be the 10th movie McQuarrie has collaborated with Cruise on, including the last three Mission: Impossible movies, Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy, and Jack Reacher. The two obviously have a fondness of each other that sometimes equates to entertaining movies and box office success.

Rumors have swirled about the two finally entering the superhero game, with McQuarrie’s name being tossed around as a possible director for a Man of Steel sequel. But recent reports have suggested that the two were considering joining the Green Lantern Corps movie, which has languished in development hell since it was first announced years ago.

Cruise has often been associated with various superhero projects, and his name was even associated with Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. was cast. But apparently, he was not as close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as some would believe.

“Not close,” Cruise said to ComicBook.com. “Not close, and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

But would he be willing to join a superhero movie, such as the long-rumored Green Lantern Corps film from DC Comics and Warner Bros.?

“I look at a movie and I don’t rule anything out,” Cruise said. “It’s, ‘What’s the story? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is where the audience would like to see me in? What can I learn?’ And ‘What can I contribute?’ That’s how I choose my movies.”

Fans can expect to see the recently delayed Top Gun: Maverick when it premieres in theaters on June 26, 2020.