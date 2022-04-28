1 Netflix Movie Has 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

In a move that will might have the streamer questioning what is going on, Netflix has debuted another new piece of content which has arrived with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film 365 Days: This Day is still the #1 movie on the platform in the United States . The erotic-drama has a ton of eyeballs on it, for perhaps carnal reasons, and has been propelled to the top spot on the streamer, but the critical consensus is that the film is terrible, and to make matters worse, the movie is a sequel to a film that previously had a 0% rating on the review aggregator. Though as of this writing there are only five critic reviews, none of them are positive.

Indiewire gave the film a D+ rating, writing: "No, most audiences who tune into 365 Days: This Day are likely not seeking out female empowerment tales or coherent plots, but the disdain with which the film treats both its viewers and its star can't help but grate." Flickering Myth gave the film a 1 out of 5 rating, calling the "blandly horny sequel" and said that "by any standard metric it's truly terrible stuff." Variety settled for brevity in their Rotten Tomatoes quote, simply putting: "It's piping hot trash."

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone return as Laura and Massimo in the film, joined by Simone Susinna (Nacho), Magdalena Lamparska (Olga), and Otar Saralidze (Domenico). Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes also return as directors, working from a script by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipińska, & Tomasz Mandes. The series is based on a book series by Lipińska. Netflix's logline for the film reads as follows: "Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost."

Sometimes when a train wreck like this arrives on Rotten Tomatoes there's a major discrepancy between critics and audiences, but that's not the case here either. The film's audience score online is a paltry 19% while viral tweets abound reacting to the absurdity of the film. One tweet called it "the worst movie of 2022 so far" while another noted "i cant stop laughing." Will your morbid curiosity get the better of you and lead you down the path of watching 365 Days: This Day or will you settle for one of Netflix's other fine pieces of programming?