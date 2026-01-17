Top Secret New Sci-fi Thriller From Mr. Robot Creator Taps Glen Powell to Star (The Title Alone Is Exciting)

As Glen Powell has worked his way up Hollywood’s A-list, he’s steering clear of superhero roles, but he’s still taken an interest in big genre pictures. Among the films he’s starred in over the past handful of years are legacy sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters and sci-fi remake The Running Man. He’s added another high concept project to his filmography in the form of J.J. Abrams’ The Great Beyond, which is set to hit theaters this fall. He clearly enjoys working with this kind of material, so it isn’t surprising to see that he’s taking on yet another interesting genre film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Powell is set to star in Tesseract, an original sci-fi movie that hails from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Powell would also serve as a producer on the film. Plot details are unknown for the time being.

Tesseract Is Another Exciting Sci-Fi Film for Glen Powell

As sci-fi fans wait to read an official Tesseract synopsis, the film’s title alone is reason enough to add the movie to their watchlists. In fiction, a tesseract can serve various purposes, such as serving as a container for a tremendous amount of energy or as a means for time travel or interdimensional travel. This implies that Esmail’s movie deals with some intriguing, mind-bending concepts, which should be right in his wheelhouse as a creative. Mr. Robot earned widespread acclaim for telling twisty and timely stories, so it’ll be fun to see him work with similar elements. There’s no shortage of time-travel movies out there, but Esmail is a unique voice who should be able to put a creative spin on things.

The addition of Powell is another reason to be excited for Tesseract. He’s established himself as a charismatic, entertaining leading man, proving he has the chops to handle everything from big-budget sci-fi to rom-coms. His latest foray into science fiction, The Running Man, may not have been a box office success, but that wasn’t Powell’s fault. He gave a compelling performance as Ben Richards, tapping into the character’s bubbling anger while also holding his own in the action set pieces. If nothing else, Tesseract should boast another strong turn from Powell. It’ll be interesting to see if his presence attracts any other big names to the film. THR notes that there are two other “lead roles” for females.

Tesseract is coming together during an exciting period for sci-fi cinema. 2026 will see the premiere of many projects that could be masterpieces, including Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, The Dog Stars, and Dune: Part Three. Assuming all of these are as successful as people hope, it could spark a new golden age for sci-fi movies and continued interest in the genre. Especially as technology becomes an increasingly more prevalent part of our daily lives, there’s boundless potential for new sci-fi stories, and hopefully Tesseract can become one of the genre’s best offerings this decade. The pieces are certainly in place for something special.

THR notes that Tesseract is targeting the summer to begin production, which means Esmail will spend the next handful of months ironing out the rest of the cast and handling other pre-production responsibilities. Based on this timeline, there should be more casting announcements in the near future. The next order of business will likely be to find the two female leads, which probably entails bringing in actresses for chemistry reads with Powell. Interestingly, THR said Tesseract doesn’t officially have the green light yet, but if an actor on Powell’s level has joined, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

