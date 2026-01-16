JJ Abrams’ New Sci-fi Movie Finally Gets a Release Update (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

J.J. Abrams hasn’t directed a film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Since he brought the Skywalker Saga to a close, the filmmaker has remained very active serving as a producer on a variety of TV shows and features, but it’s been a while since he was behind the camera calling the shots on a new movie. That’s set to change in the near future. Abrams has been busy working on his next film, which is titled The Great Beyond. He’s assembled a star-studded cast including the likes of Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Samuel L. Jackson, and now fans know when they’ll be able to see it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Great Beyond will premiere this fall. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on November 13th. The way things stand right now, The Great Beyond is set to open on the same day as Ti West’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, which stars Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Great Beyond Is An Exciting Addition to the 2026 Movie Calendar

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The Rise of Skywalker left a sour taste in many people’s mouths, undone by the rushed reintroduction of Emperor Palpatine and underdeveloped plot lines. Despite the shortcomings of that film, there are still reasons to be excited for The Great Beyond. While he deserves his share of the blame for how Rise of Skywalker turned out, Abrams has made more good films than bad over the course of his career. He’s responsible for revitalizing three iconic Hollywood properties (Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and Star Wars), injecting them with his signature kinetic filmmaking style. Abrams is a talented filmmaker who knows how to blend heart, humor, and action on a large canvas, engrossing viewers with tales of spectacle.

What’s more is that The Great Beyond does not appear to be based on pre-existing IP, making it a rarity in Abrams’ filmography. The last time he helmed an original movie was Super 8, an underrated sci-fi gem that combined old-school Spielbergian magic with an emotional coming-of-age story. Though The Great Beyond should feature several genre elements, it’ll be refreshing to see Abrams work outside of the confines of franchises, where he’ll have an opportunity to really let his creativity fly. Super 8 is clearly indebted to classic Amblin productions (Steven Spielberg even served as a producer), but it still demonstrated Abrams is more than capable of coming up with new stories that resonate with moviegoers.

In typical Abrams fashion, plot details for The Great Beyond are a mystery for now, though its listing in the WGA Director places it under the action, adventure, and drama umbrellas. Speculation is the story revolves around an author who learns that the fictional world he created is actually real. That premise has a lot of potential to deliver something special, transporting moviegoers to a new location that will surely capture the imagination. One can’t help but wonder if there will be some self-biographical elements incorporated into The Great Beyond. Abrams drew from his childhood to inform the story of Super 8, so perhaps this author character could be a stand-in for an adult Abrams, who has to go on some kind of journey of self-discovery through his own creation.

One area Abrams has always excelled in is casting, and The Great Beyond shouldn’t be any different. Powell is an ideal choice for the lead. He’s emerged as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his charismatic screen presence. Powell has plenty of experience with big genre pictures (Top Gun: Maverick, The Running Man, Twisters), so he should be well within his wheelhouse headlining Abrams’ latest film. The cast around Powell is of high quality; Jackson is an industry legend with several great performances to his name, and the likes of Ortega and Emma Mackey have made strong impressions in projects like Wednesday and Sex Education. Whatever story Abrams is telling here, movie fans can rest assured that the ensemble will be up for the task.

