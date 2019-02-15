‘Toy Story 4’ First Clip Released Featuring Bo Peep

2019 is shaping up to be an awesome year for franchise films and one that we are especially excited about is Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Every new trailer brings viewers immense joy and this recent clip shared by Good Morning America was no exception.

While visiting GMA, Annie Potts, who voiced Bo Peep in the first two Toy Story films, shared an exclusive clip that gives fans more insight into her character’s return.

We’re giving you an EXCLUSIVE look at the newest @toystory movie! So excited to go to infinity and beyond! #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/lA2GEgc21y — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019

The clip shows Bo Peep teaming up with her former beau, Woody, to rescue a lost toy from the yard. With the help of Bo Peep’s sheep, Barbies, and Slinky Dog, the team rolls into action.

“She is modern, independent, capable and confident,” Potts previously said of her character. “Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that.”

Interestingly, the clip appears to show Bo Peep in her original ensemble rather than the new look that was recently revealed for the character. In fact, many fans think her new outfit resembles another Disney character, Rey from Star Wars. Last month, fans got their first look at Potts’ character, who was notably absent from Toy Story 3.

In Toy Story 4, Woody and Bo Peep will reunite after spending many years apart. Bo has spent a ton of time on the road, and it’s started to shape who she is as a character, now described as an “adventure-seeking free spirit.” When she and Woody finally see one another again, they realize that they’ve grown apart.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

What do you think about the new Toy Story 4 clip? Tell us in the comments!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.