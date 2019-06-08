First Toy Story 4 Reactions Hit Online

When Disney and Pixar announced they were making yet another film in their flagship series of Toy Story films, many fans were curious about the long-term quality and sustainability of the franchise. After all, what more could possibly be said about the adventures of Woody, Buzz, Jesse, and the rest of the gang?

Apparently, there’s a lot more to be gained from this franchise. The first reactions to Toy Story 4 have hit online after the film’s premiere event earlier this evening. And it seems like another strong entry, giving new purpose to Woody as he attempts to spread joy children after a lifetime as Andy and Bonnie’s prized possession.

Once again, Woody is the focus as he teams up with allies old and new in an attempt to rescue a new toy in the midst of his own existential crisis.

But while his hope of saving Forky from his own insecurities takes center stage, Woody is put in a situation where he examines his own station in life — and maybe finds some fulfillment along the way.

Pixar is the standard bearer for high quality animation films, but did they live up to their own reputation with Toy Story 4? Read on to see what people are saying about the new movie.

Toy Story 4 premieres in theaters on June 20th.

Jim Viscardi of ComicBook

#ToyStory4 goes to infinity and beyond. It tugs at the heartstrings right from the get go and doesn’t stop. The new characters fit right in and all your old favorites get time to shine. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) June 7, 2019

Erik Davis of Fandango

#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2019

Alisha Grauso of Atom

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019

Rob Keyes of ScreenRant

Toy Story 4 is super satisfying, and features some of the funniest and most emotional moments in the franchise. It leans into new characters quite a bit and will surprise you by the end. And yes, there are some great moments during the credits (none at end though). #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/mYT4z4Nvfo — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 8, 2019

Steve Weintraub of Collider

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty…

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019

Jacob Hall of /Film

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

JoBlo.com

#ToyStory4 brings a conclusion to the story of Buzz & Woody that we never knew we wanted but is totally worth it. It sets up a potential future for the franchise with a host of new characters. Definitely a quality Pixar film and one of their best sequels. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 7, 2019

CinemaBlend

One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here’s her immediate take: “Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend.” pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 7, 2019

Dorian Parks of Geeks Of Color

Just finished #ToyStory4! If you were nervous about another Toy Story movie, don’t be! It is amazing and another great addition to the franchise. I can’t wait to see it again 🙏🏽🔥. pic.twitter.com/yqgmGvFiNB — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 7, 2019

