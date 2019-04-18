‘Toy Story 4’ Releases Final Poster Ahead of Summer Release

Ahead of the film’s release next month, a number of new TV spots for Pixar’s Toy Story 4 have been accompanied by a new, apparently final promotional poster for the film, which opens on June 20. You can see it below. In Toy Story 4, Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

When the Disney+ streaming service launches, a new character from Toy Story 4 will be represented in a series of ten shorts films available on the service. Titled Forky Asks A Question, the shorts will apparently feature Forky — a fork that has been anthropomorphized by attaching what looks to be pipe cleaners and googly eyes by Bonnie. Forky will not be alone, though; besides the brand-new character heading to Disney+, so will the returning Bo Peep, who was not a part of Toy Story 3 but returns with a major role in Toy Story 4, out later this year from Pixar and director Josh Cooley.

Forky Asks A Question will center on Forky, who was “just created” by Bonnie, and so has a lot of questions, ranging from the existential — “What is love?” — to the mundane and comical — “What is cheese?” On Bo Peep’s end, her short, titled Lamp Life, will explain just where she was and what she was up to during her time away from Andy, Bonnie, and their friends. We know from recently-released footage that Bo Peep was separated from the rest of the toys after being put into a box to give away — but there is much more to her journey than that, and part of it apparently comes from being tethered to a lamp.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

