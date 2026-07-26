Toy Story 5 Becomes the 3rd Movie This Year to Hit Major Box Office Milestone

Can anyone truly claim to be surprised by the massive success of the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise? For a series that most people believe should have stopped at the third film, the fifth movie, as nostalgia farming as it may have been accused of being, is officially smashing huge records, joining the ranks of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael as 2026’s $1 billion box office hits. Having earned an insane $448 million domestically and $573 million internationally (for a global tally of $1.022 billion), Toy Story 5 is officially the highest-grossing movie of the year, and officially the highest-grossing movie of the franchise.

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Toy Story 5 also remains surprisingly popular with critics, having earned and held on to a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes; so it seems safe to say that people haven’t grown tired of playing with these particular toys. The movie centers on a new sort of problem for the toys: tech. The gang must now contend with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet with her own agenda, and more than a few ideas about how Bonnie should be spending her time. Despite a relatively silly plot, the fifth movie in the franchise also managed to pack a serious punch: sending Jessie back to the home that she first awakened in, and having everyone’s favorite cowgirl wrestle with her feelings of abandonment.

Toy Story 5 Proves That Sometimes Nostalgia Can Feel Fresh

Which is no small feat, especially in this age of farming old content for new views, hoping that nostalgia can be a studio’s cash cow. But there’s still something indelibly endearing about Toy Story and the characters that we grew up beside—remembering that the first Toy Story movie was released in 1995 feels almost like a fever dream. And some critics maintain that Toy Story 5 is the closest, story-wise, to the original movie. Critic Lexi Amoriello says, “Toy Story 5 is ultimately a heartwarming tale about growing up and growing older while still trying to hold on to and cherish what makes childhood so special: creativity, wonder, and meaningful connection.”

Audiences also hold this film near and dear, giving it the honor of a 94% audience score for the way it masterfully tugged at their and their kids’ heartstrings. “This is an amazing film. It was an emotional roller coaster for me. One moment you’re laughing, the next a tear slides down your cheek, and then back to laughing. Beautiful storyline and is enjoyable by people of all ages,” said one viewer.

What are your thoughts on Toy Story 5 becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year? Does it deserve the honor, or were there better offerings that should have taken the title? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.