The Autobot and Decepticon War Heats up in Transformers #5 First Look (Exclusive)

Starscream sets out to revive a powerful Decepticon in the first look at Transformers #5. Skybound has teamed up with Hasbro for a new line of Transformers and G.I. Joe comics, which together with Void Rivals encompasses Skybound's Energon Universe. The prolific creative team of Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon) are reintroducing the Transformers for a new generation of fans, so you'll want to be on the front lines to pick up each issue as they drop. February's Transformers #5 promises even more surprises, and now we have the first look at the issue.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Transformers #5 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer. It features Optimus Prime and a soldier bonding over war stories, while Starscream is hard at work bringing Decepticons back online. Skywarp made the ultimate sacrifice to allow the Decepticons the ability to repair themselves, and Starscream isn't about to waste this opportunity on reviving Soundwave's minions. We do see the return of Thundercracker, but could more Decepticons – namely Megatron – be far behind?

Transformers and G.I. Joe form Skybound's Energon Universe

Skybound and Hasbro helped close out 2023 with the shocking announcement that the Transformers and G.I. Joe comic book franchises would be moving to Skybound, forming the Energon Universe alongside Void Rivals. Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and artist Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song) make up the creative team of Void Rivals; Transformers is by writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson; Duke is by writer Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride) and artist Tom Reilly (The Thing), and Cobra Commander is by writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook), and colorist Annalisa Leoni (Oblivion Song), which went on sale January 17th.

You can see the covers and exclusive preview of Transformers #5 below. The issue goes on sale February 14th.