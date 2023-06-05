Paramount Pictures will roll out Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in the Middle Kingdom. Ahead of the new movie's theatrical release in China on June 9th, the studio dropped a trio of new Chinese posters for the three factions of Transformers (变形金刚): the Autobots, the Maximals, and the Terrorcons. The seventh live-action Transformers movie inspired by the Beast Wars storyline is reportedly tracking for a Unicron-sized opening in the territory, where 2018's Bumblebee earned $170 million compared to a stateside $127.1 million and 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight hauled in $228 million versus $130.1 million domestically.

See the new posters in the gallery below.

"Transformers has always had a very special relationship with China, and we're so happy to be bringing you the next version of it," franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in a social media video aimed at Chinese fans. "It's got big scale, it's got heart, and it's got a ton of humor. I think you're gonna really enjoy it." Fans are instructed to stay tuned to their Weibo Paramount accounts for the latest from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The official synopsis states: "It's 1994, the era of hip hop and Air Jordans, and in his lively Brooklyn neighborhood, former U.S. Army private Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is doing his best to help support his family. But he just can't catch a break. In a series of events, Noah finds himself behind the wheel of the wisecracking Autobot Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson), who reveals the existence of three fellow Autobots in hiding: Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, and Arcee (voiced by Liza Koshy).

"Meanwhile, at an archeological museum on Ellis Island, 25-year-old researcher Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) unknowingly triggers an alien beacon hidden within an ancient statuette. Heeding its call, Noah and the Autobots arrive just as the evil Terrorcon Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage) and his slithering robotic Sweeps attack. When Scourge escapes with a mysterious artifact capable of summoning Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), an entity of unimaginable size and destructive force, Noah and Elena join forces with the Autobots to try and prevent Earth's annihilation. But even the mighty Autobots are unprepared for the powerful new faction of Transformers beings they encounter on their mission: the Maximals — an astonishing group of robot beasts that might hold the key to reuniting the Autobots with their home world of Cybertron."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out only in theaters June 9th.