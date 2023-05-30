Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Offers a Snapchat Filter to Transform Your Own Car

Paramount Pictures and Snapchat today announced that they have teamed up for a new filter that will allow Snapchat users to tranform their own car. Just use the filter to create an AR version of a Transformer, where your parked car will be scanned, and then transform into a robot who will stand up to greet you. It's the next best thing to being Hailee Steinfeld! The filter is going to be especially cool for Gen-X and early milennials, who have long complained that the Michael Bay Transformers movies didn't do a good enough job depicting the transformations. From the sample footage seen above, it certainly looks like this one at least attempts to make the transformations make sense.

The latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and director Steven Caple Jr. plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

Below, you can see a code to scan with your phone to get started.

The movie takes place in the 1990s, and will give fans a chance to have some throwback fashion and vehicles, as well as to explore some characters and concepts that didn't appear in the previous Transformers movies. The look of the characters is also a lot more evocative of the original cartoons and toys than the prior films generally were (excepting Bumblebee, where some of these looks debuted).

Paramount recently released a number of character posters in support of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Up-close and personal looks at some of the film's most iconic characters give a sense for the gritty, analog look of the characters, despite existing in the slick and all-digital universe of the Michael Bay Transformers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.