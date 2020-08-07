Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Movie Will Conclude Tales of Arcadia Trilogy in 2021

✖

Netflix announced today that Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, an original film set in the universe of the streaming giant's acclaimed animated series from producers Guillermo del Toro and Marc Guggenheim, is coming in 2021. The film will seemingly bring in elements of the whole Tales of Arcadia trilogy (Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards) in a way that will likely bring closure to the epic. Some fans may be disappointed to learn it's really over, but given the fact that Wizards was at one point said to be the end, this means one ore chance to revisit the world, and some of the characters fans love.

The announcement comes just as Wizards debuts its ten-episode season on the streamer today. The film is already in production. You can check out the trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans the tweet below:

Trollhunters... 3 Below... Wizards... the saga concludes in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a Netflix original film coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/lomyDi74qw — Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (@talesofarcadia) August 7, 2020

"Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV," del Toro said in a statement. "We made decisions from the get-go regarding every asset and every audiovisual decision. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive 'all-stars' reunion. Fortunately for us, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven, and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off. We wanted the feature to improve and expand but to also deliver more scope, more spectacle- more emotion too. We are very proud of the Tales of Arcadia and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale for the audience."

The film will be directed by Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt from a script by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Guggenheim, del Toro, Kevin and Dave Hageman, and Chad Hammes will serve as excutive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, as provided by Netflix today:

"Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all."

On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Trollhunters debuted back in 2016, and had three parts, totaling 52 episodes, between 2016 and 2018. It was followed by 3Below , which had 26 episodes in 2018 and 2019, and finally Wizards, which has ten episodes. The full Tales of Arcadia cycle, then, is 88 episodes of TV and a feature film.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will feature a stunning voice cast that includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

