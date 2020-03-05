Trolls World Tour Release Date Moved Up

The film world got some major news on Wednesday, when it was revealed that the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die would be delaying its initial release date from April to November. The move left a pretty significant vacancy in the Easter box office — and it looks like Trolls World Tour is prepared to fill that. According to Deadline, Trolls World Tour will be moving up one week in the release schedule, opening on April 10th as opposed to April 17th. Given the fact that both No Time to Die and Trolls World Tour are distributed by Universal, it seems like a relatively easy fix.

As the report points out, this switch works well in Universal’s favor, particularly when it comes to the international market. No Time to Die‘s release date was already beginning to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, as the film had postponed its release in Hong Kong, with its press tour being canceled in three different countries. This had led Bond fans to pen an open letter to the film’s distributors, asking for the film to be delayed until the epidemic is under control.

The move to November theoretically allows the blockbuster to open worldwide at roughly the same time, as opposed to theoretically delaying international releases even further. On the other hand, Trolls World 2, like many animated family films, was expected to have different opening dates overseas, in order to capitalize on international school holidays.

Trolls World Tour will follow Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) on an adventure that takes them well beyond what they’ve known before, discovering six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. There’s hard rock royals Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her dad King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) who want to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

The film will also feature the voice talents of Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Anderson Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, J Balvin, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Charlyne Yi, Kenan Thompson, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and Griffin McElroy.

