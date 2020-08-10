Jared Leto Speaks Out for First Time on Disney's TRON Movie

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

In the decade since TRON: Legacy landed in theaters, rumors have swirled that Jared Leto would be involved in a third film, with the actor today taking to Twitter to weigh in on those reports in the wake of Lion director Garth Davis reportedly joining the project. While the original TRON has a passionate cult following, Legacy had a massive budget, so when it hit theaters in 2010 and failed to become a global phenomenon, the future of the franchise seemed dim. Disney, however, has a lot of faith in the series' lore and mythology, which led to it developing the animated series TRON: Uprising and also debuting TRON rides at Disney parks.

"I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child," Leto shared on Twitter. "The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing."

The original TRON debuted in 1982 and was lauded for its special effects at the time. When the sequel hit theaters 28 years later, director Joseph Kosinski delivered audiences groundbreaking effects that continue to be praised, even if the film's narrative has earned criticisms. Earlier this year, Kosinski noted that he believes a third film would come together when such an endeavor would continue to push the envelope with visual effects.

"Whenever a TRON comes out, it needs to push the envelope in some way, or in every way," Kosinski shared with ComicBook.com. "That's a fundamental requirement of a TRON movie, is it needs to be ambitious on a filmmaking level and hopefully on a narrative level, and the ideas behind it. [Director] Steven Lisberger's ideas for the first movie were so ahead of their time. I think it's imperative that that be a part of any TRON movie. I don't ever see TRON being something where you pump one out every two years. You just can't. They're too hard to make. It's got to be a passion project and it's got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious, because that's in the DNA of it."

The filmmaker also teased that the next film would see the return of Cillian Murphy's character, though it's unknown if Murphy is confirmed to return.

Stay tuned for details on the new TRON.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.