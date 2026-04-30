Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in May 2026

Before you know it, it’s going to be May. While May serves as the gateway to summer, it also is a new month for new programming on streaming. Paid platforms like Netflix, Peacock, and HBO Max have already released their lineups of what is coming in May 2026, but for those who are looking to utilize free streaming, Tubi has now released their lineup as well. At a glance, May is going to be a great month on Tubi, with plenty of comedy favorites, some solid action, and even the arrival of some great television series as well.
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Marvel fans in particular will be pretty excited for Tubi’s series additions in May as the streamer is adding the iconic 1978 television series The Incredible Hulk starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. On the movie side of things, sci-fi and fantasy fans will have plenty of great things to watch in May, with the addition of the first four films in The Hunger Games franchise as are several Star Trek films. You can check out the full lineup and make your streaming plans accordingly by reading on!
May 1st
24: Legacy
American Crime
Angel
Colony
Cow And Chicken
Evil Con Carne
Static Shock
Terra Nova
The Addams Family (Animated)
The Incredible Hulk
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
2012
Broken Arrow
Casino Royale (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Face/Off
Faster
Hancock
Hard Target
Jack Reacher
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Kiss Of The Dragon
Kung Fu Hustle
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
No Time To Die
San Andreas
Stealth
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows
The A-Team
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Mask Of Zorro
The Mechanic
Beau Is Afraid
Climax
Earth Mama
First Cow
Ginger & Rosa
In Fabric
Janet Planet
Krisha
Priscilla
Skate Kitchen
Stars At Noon
The Humans
The Hunt (2012)
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus
The Lovers
The Souvenir: Part II
Tuesday
Under The Silver Lake
When You Finish Saving The World
You Hurt My Feelings
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Breakin’ All The Rules
First Sunday
Harlem Nights
How To Be A Player
Love & Basketball
Night School
Our Family Wedding
Slice
Soul Food
Stomp The Yard
The Cookout
The Golden Child
The Perfect Guy
The Sixth Man
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Waiting To Exhale
American Ultra
Clue
Corner Office
Eurotrip
Everybody Wants Some!!
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Jack And Jill
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Licorice Pizza
Life After Beth
Mississippi Grind
Never Goin’ Back
Rough Night
Sausage Party (2016)
Serial Mom
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Big Year
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Brothers Grimsby
The Girl Next Door
The Heat (2013)
The Mask
The Perfect Score
Year One
Big Eyes
Brothers
Cake (2014)
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Flags Of Our Fathers
Fury
Gladiator
Midway (2019)
Past Lives
Pearl Harbor
The Farewell
The Help (2011)
The Kill Team
We Were Soldiers
White Squall
De Palma
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
Open Wide
Stop Making Sense
The Sixth
American Carnage
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cell
Don’t Breathe
Green Room
Hannibal (2001)
Happy Death Day 2U
Hereditary
House At The End Of The Street
Lake Placid
Mama
Misery
Silent Hill
The Dead Zone
The Final Girls
The Inhabitant
The Invitation (2022)
The Mist
Aliens In The Attic
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Epic
Flushed Away
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Peter Rabbit (2018)
Rebound
Rio 2
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
RV (2006)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Book Of Life
Edward Scissorhands
I Want You Back
Practical Magic
The Wedding Date
The Words
Babylon A.D.
Battlefield Earth
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Conan The Destroyer
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Equals
Predators
Push
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The 6th Day
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Predator
7500 (2019)
A Civil Action
Breaking In
The Bank Job
Collateral
Cop Land
Eagle Eye
Good Time
Heat
In The Line Of Fire
Law Abiding Citizen
No Country For Old Men
Obsessed
Paradise Highway
Snake Eyes
The Rainmaker
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Voyeurs
Training Day
Wrath Of Man
A Fistful Of Dollars
Bad Girls (1994)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
For A Few Dollars More
Slow West
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Horse Whisperer
Tombstone
True Grit (1969)
True Grit (2010)
May 4th
Spotlight
May 7th
The Old Way
May 10th
Wander Darkly
May 13th
The Woman King
May 14th
Reunion (2024)
May 15th
The Jeff Foxworthy Show
May 18th
Beautiful Disaster
Beautiful Wedding
First Love
May 24th
Support the Girls
How I Live Now
May 25th
Broker
May 28th
Let The Right One In
May 29th
The Bricklayer
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