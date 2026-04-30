Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in May 2026

Before you know it, it’s going to be May. While May serves as the gateway to summer, it also is a new month for new programming on streaming. Paid platforms like Netflix, Peacock, and HBO Max have already released their lineups of what is coming in May 2026, but for those who are looking to utilize free streaming, Tubi has now released their lineup as well. At a glance, May is going to be a great month on Tubi, with plenty of comedy favorites, some solid action, and even the arrival of some great television series as well.

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Marvel fans in particular will be pretty excited for Tubi’s series additions in May as the streamer is adding the iconic 1978 television series The Incredible Hulk starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. On the movie side of things, sci-fi and fantasy fans will have plenty of great things to watch in May, with the addition of the first four films in The Hunger Games franchise as are several Star Trek films. You can check out the full lineup and make your streaming plans accordingly by reading on!

May 1st

24: Legacy

American Crime

Angel

Colony

Cow And Chicken

Evil Con Carne

Static Shock

Terra Nova

The Addams Family (Animated)

The Incredible Hulk

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

2012

Broken Arrow

Casino Royale (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Face/Off

Faster

Hancock

Hard Target

Jack Reacher

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Kiss Of The Dragon

Kung Fu Hustle

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

No Time To Die

San Andreas

Stealth

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows

The A-Team

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Mask Of Zorro

The Mechanic

Beau Is Afraid

Climax

Earth Mama

First Cow

Ginger & Rosa

In Fabric

Janet Planet

Krisha

Priscilla

Skate Kitchen

Stars At Noon

The Humans

The Hunt (2012)

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus

The Lovers

The Souvenir: Part II

Tuesday

Under The Silver Lake

When You Finish Saving The World

You Hurt My Feelings

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Breakin’ All The Rules

First Sunday

Harlem Nights

How To Be A Player

Love & Basketball

Night School

Our Family Wedding

Slice

Soul Food

Stomp The Yard

The Cookout

The Golden Child

The Perfect Guy

The Sixth Man

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Waiting To Exhale

American Ultra

Clue

Corner Office

Eurotrip

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Jack And Jill

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Licorice Pizza

Life After Beth

Mississippi Grind

Never Goin’ Back

Rough Night

Sausage Party (2016)

Serial Mom

Shanghai Noon

Shaolin Soccer

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Big Year

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Brothers Grimsby

The Girl Next Door

The Heat (2013)

The Mask

The Perfect Score

Year One

Big Eyes

Brothers

Cake (2014)

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Flags Of Our Fathers

Fury

Gladiator

Midway (2019)

Past Lives

Pearl Harbor

The Farewell

The Help (2011)

The Kill Team

We Were Soldiers

White Squall

De Palma

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

Open Wide

Stop Making Sense

The Sixth

American Carnage

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cell

Don’t Breathe

Green Room

Hannibal (2001)

Happy Death Day 2U

Hereditary

House At The End Of The Street

Lake Placid

Mama

Misery

Silent Hill

The Dead Zone

The Final Girls

The Inhabitant

The Invitation (2022)

The Mist

Aliens In The Attic

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Epic

Flushed Away

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Rebound

Rio 2

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

RV (2006)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Book Of Life

Edward Scissorhands

I Want You Back

Practical Magic

The Wedding Date

The Words

Babylon A.D.

Battlefield Earth

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan The Destroyer

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Equals

Predators

Push

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The 6th Day

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Predator

7500 (2019)

A Civil Action

Breaking In

The Bank Job

Collateral

Cop Land

Eagle Eye

Good Time

Heat

In The Line Of Fire

Law Abiding Citizen

No Country For Old Men

Obsessed

Paradise Highway

Snake Eyes

The Rainmaker

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Voyeurs

Training Day

Wrath Of Man

A Fistful Of Dollars

Bad Girls (1994)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

For A Few Dollars More

Slow West

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Horse Whisperer

Tombstone

True Grit (1969)

True Grit (2010)

May 4th

Spotlight

May 7th

The Old Way

May 10th

Wander Darkly

May 13th

The Woman King

May 14th

Reunion (2024)

May 15th

The Jeff Foxworthy Show

May 18th

Beautiful Disaster

Beautiful Wedding

First Love

May 24th

Support the Girls

How I Live Now

May 25th

Broker

May 28th

Let The Right One In

May 29th

The Bricklayer



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