Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2026

There are just a few more days left in April which means that it’s time for a little bit of spring cleaning—and by that we mean it’s the time of each month where streaming platforms release their list of what’s going to be added for subscribers in terms of television shows and movies and more. Other platforms like Peacock and Netflix have already shared their May lineups but now it’s HBO Max’s turn, releasing their list of what’s coming soon and ther’s going to be plenty to stream in the month ahread.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Movies will be big on HBO Max in May, with the arrival of Wuthering Heights as well as Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. For those who are fans of Gerard Butler’s action films, Greenland 2: Migration is also coming in May. On the television side, Euphoria Season 3 continues in the month of May while there is plenty of reality programming as well. Want to see everything coming to HBO Max in May? Read on for the full list.
May 1st
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut
Despicable Me
Dillinger
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Enter The Dragon
Green Mansions
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)
Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)
Insidious: The Last Key
Kansas City Bomber
Keeper of the Flame
Knute Rockne: All American
Love, Simon
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
Mary of Scotland
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)
Mystery Street
Passage to Marseille
Pitch Perfect 3
Saltburn
Scene of the Crime
Shadow of a Woman
Shadow on the Wall
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Story of Louis Pasteur
The Babe Ruth Story
Catfish
Crazy Rich Asians
The End of Summer
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
The Florida Project
The George Raft Story
The Life of Emile Zola
The Munekata Sisters
The Only Son
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
The Sea of Grass
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)
There Was a Father
They Won’t Believe Me
Walk the Line
Walk the Line: Extended Cut
Without Love
“Wuthering Heights” (2026)
May 2nd
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 4th
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)
Perilous Passage: Birth in America
May 5th
“50 Years of Apple” with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
May 6th
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 7th
Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)
May 8th
Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)
The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)
We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)
May 9th
Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)
K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)
Song of the Samurai, Season 1
May 11th
90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)
Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)
May 12th
BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)
Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)
U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)
May 13th
Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)
The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)
May 14th
On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 15th
Lurker (Mubi)
May 16th
The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)
May 18th
In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)
May 19th
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)
Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1
May 20th
Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)
May 21th
Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)
Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)
May 22th
Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)
Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)
The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)
May 24th
The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)
Tomb Raider (2018)
May 26th
90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)
Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)
Rampage (2018)
May 27th
A Complete Unknown
Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
May 29th
House of the Dragon (with ASL)
Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)
The Moment (A24)
May 30th
Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)
May 31st
We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!